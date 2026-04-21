The Montreal Canadiens look to grab a commanding 2-0 series lead when they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their NHL Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup on Tuesday night. Montreal outlasted Tampa Bay 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night in the best-of-seven series opener. The Canadiens (48-24-10), who finished third in the Atlantic Division, are 7-3 over the past 10 games. The Lightning (50-26-6), who were second in the Atlantic, are 4-6 over their past 10 games.

Face-off from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Lightning are the -191 favorites (risk $191 to win $100) in the latest Canadiens vs. Lightning odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6. Before making any Canadiens vs. Lightning picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Canadiens vs. Lightning from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the first full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Canadiens vs. Lightning 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Canadiens vs. Lightning:

Canadiens vs. Lightning money line: Montreal +158, Tampa Bay -191 Canadiens vs. Lightning over/under: 6 goals Canadiens vs. Lightning puck line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+129) Canadiens vs. Lightning picks: See picks at SportsLine Canadiens vs. Lightning streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canadiens vs. Lightning predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Canadiens vs. Lightning, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (6). The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in two of the last four Montreal games, including one push. The Over has also hit in 22 of the last 40 Canadiens games, including two pushes, when the line is 6 or higher. The Over has also hit in two of the past three Tampa Bay games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Montreal's Cole Caufield to score .56 goals and .45 assists, while goaltender Jakub Dobes will make 22.3 saves and allow 2.98 goals. Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov is projected to score 0.51 goals and 1.03 assists. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will make 19.6 saves and allow 2.92 goals. It also projects 6.3 combined goals between the teams. See the model's Canadiens vs. Lightning predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Lightning vs. Canadiens picks

After simulating each shift of Canadiens vs. Lightning 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Canadiens vs. Lightning, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Canadiens vs. Lightning spread to back, all from the model that has returned over $550 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.