Lightning lock up Andrei Vasilevskiy with huge eight-year, $76 million extension after Vezina Trophy winning season
Vasilevskiy, 25, is set to become the league's third-highest paid goaltender
Andrei Vasilevskiy got his Vezina Trophy earlier this summer, and now he's getting paid as well.
It was announced that the goaltender agreed to an eight-year, $76 million extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. That deal, which will kick in after next season, brings an average annual value of $9.5 million and will make Vasilevskiy the third-highest paid goaltender in the NHL behind Carey Price ($10.5 million) and Sergei Bobrovsky ($10 million).
"I'm very excited to sign this extension with the Lightning today," Vasilevskiy said in a release. "I'd like to thank the entire organization, including Mr. Vinik, Julien BriseBois and the great Bolts fans, for making this such a great place to play and live for me and my family."
The 25-year-old Vasilevskiy was set to become a restricted free agent next summer. The new deal will bring him a significant raise from his current deal, which carries a $3.5 million AAV.
That big raise comes thanks to the goaltender's strong play during the past few years. Vasilevskiy has been a Vezina finalist in each of the past two seasons, winning the award as the league's best goaltender for the 2018-2019 season. The Russian netminder started 53 games for the Lightning, posting a .925 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average last year.
The Lightning have done an excellent job getting their players to agree to a long-term commitments in Tampa and Vasilevskiy is the latest example. He joins Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Yanni Gourde and Tyler Johnson as players who are signed through at least the next five seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
PK Subban gets warm welcome in New York
The three-time NHL All-Star is introduced to Devils fans with a one of a kind gift
-
Takeaways from a tour of Kessel's house
Get a glimpse into the home life of one of the NHL's most interesting men
-
Bob: 'No chance' of staying with CBJ
The Russian goaltender says he told Columbus he was leaving after the 2018 season
-
Leafs re-acquire Clarkson's deal
Trying to make sense of a deal that pretty much no one saw coming
-
Rangers give Jacob Trouba $56M extension
The restricted free agent is now officially locked up in New York
-
Oilers and Flames swap Neal and Lucic
The Western Conference rivals are swapping veterans