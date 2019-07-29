Lightning lock up Andrei Vasilevskiy with huge eight-year, $76 million extension after Vezina Trophy winning season

Andrei Vasilevskiy got his Vezina Trophy earlier this summer, and now he's getting paid as well.

It was announced that the goaltender agreed to an eight-year, $76 million extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. That deal, which will kick in after next season, brings an average annual value of $9.5 million and will make Vasilevskiy the third-highest paid goaltender in the NHL behind Carey Price ($10.5 million) and Sergei Bobrovsky ($10 million).

"I'm very excited to sign this extension with the Lightning today," Vasilevskiy said in a release. "I'd like to thank the entire organization, including Mr. Vinik, Julien BriseBois and the great Bolts fans, for making this such a great place to play and live for me and my family."

Gold Star Hockey client Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed an 8-year extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He would like to thank great fans, ownership and management for making Tampa such a great place play and live for him and his family. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/e6ZSGWU8BC — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 29, 2019

The 25-year-old Vasilevskiy was set to become a restricted free agent next summer. The new deal will bring him a significant raise from his current deal, which carries a $3.5 million AAV.

That big raise comes thanks to the goaltender's strong play during the past few years. Vasilevskiy has been a Vezina finalist in each of the past two seasons, winning the award as the league's best goaltender for the 2018-2019 season. The Russian netminder started 53 games for the Lightning, posting a .925 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average last year.

The Lightning have done an excellent job getting their players to agree to a long-term commitments in Tampa and Vasilevskiy is the latest example. He joins Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Yanni Gourde and Tyler Johnson as players who are signed through at least the next five seasons.