Tampa Bay re-signed forward Pat Maroon and defenseman Luke Schenn on Wednesday, bringing back two key depth players who helped the franchise win its first Stanley Cup title since 2004. Maroon was signed to a two-year deal worth $1.8 million, while Schenn was signed for $900,000.

Maroon and notably became a back-to-back champion this season as he was a little over a year removed from winning a title with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, who are his hometown team. He became just the eighth player in NHL history to win a title with different teams in consecutive seasons. Luke's brother Brayden was also on that Blues title-winning roster.

"I thought last year was something else, but this year was something special," Maroon told the Associated Press. "I've been fortunate enough to be on so many good hockey teams, and to go back to back, most people don't get the chance to play in a Stanley Cup Finals, I got to do it back to back and win."

This is Maroon's first multiyear contract since the Ducks signed him for three years in 2015.

Schenn became a first-time Stanley Cup winner with Tampa Bay's victory after an injury to Ryan McDonagh brought him into the postseason lineup.

"To go back to the same team where you just won a Stanley Cup, super honored and proud to be a part of that," Schenn said. "To be in the fold and going back next year, truly grateful. And Patty Maroon was obviously a huge part of winning, too. They got so much speed and skill and I think we both just tried to add a little bit of a different element."

The signing also adds defensive depth to a team that lost defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk and Zach Bogosian in free agency.