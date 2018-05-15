Lightning vs. Capitals odds, Game 3: Data scientist who's 22-7 releases 2018 NHL playoffs picks

The Capitals have dominated the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Now, Tampa will attempt to return the favor Tuesday in the 2018 NHL playoffs when it visits Washington for Game 3 (8 p.m. ET).

The Capitals are short -120 sportsbook favorites (bet $120 to win $100), with the over-under for total goals scored set at six.

Oh knows Washington has used an early offensive burst to take command in each of the first two meetings. Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and assist in Game 1 as the Capitals won 4-2 after building a 4-0 lead midway through the second period.

They kept the attack going with first-minute goal in Game 2 on their way to a 6-2 victory. Washington scored twice in the final minute of the second period to break a 2-2 tie and take command the rest of the way.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Ellers each had a goal and two assists as six different Capitals scored. Washington holds a 69-56 edge in total shots taken in the first two games of the series.

Now, the series shifts to Capital One Arena, where Washington is just 3-3 this postseason.

The Lighting are 5-1 after scoring two or fewer goals in their previous game, but the Capitals are on a 6-1 run in the conference finals.

