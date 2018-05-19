Lightning vs. Capitals odds, Game 5: Data scientist on 16-6 roll locks in picks for 2018 NHL playoffs

With the series even at 2-2, crucial Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay is set for Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET. Home team Tampa Bay is -170 on the money line, meaning you would need to risk $170 to win $100, while Washington is +150 (risk $100 to win $150). The over-under, or total number of goals Vegas thinks will be scored, is six.

Oh is aware Washington has been lights-out on the road this postseason, posting a 7-1 record away from Capital One Arena, including three wins in Pittsburgh during the Eastern Conference semifinals. In their lone regular-season meeting in Tampa on Oct. 9, the Lightning won in overtime, 4-3.

Both teams have played effectively this postseason with Washington at 10-6, and Tampa Bay winning 10 of its 14 games.

"Tampa Bay has done a great job keeping Alex Ovechkin in check," Oh told SportsLine. "Although he's due for a breakout game soon."

Ovechkin leads the Caps in playoff goals with 10 while teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov has a team-high 11 assists. Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point are tied for the top spot for Lightning goals, each with seven.

This series could be won on special teams as Washington and Tampa Bay are the postseason leaders on the power play. The Capitals have notched 16 goals in 56 man-advantage opportunities for an impressive 28.6 percent. And the Lightning also has been strong on the power play with 16 goals for a 30.8 percent success rate. Tampa's shorthanded defense has been improving, allowing 11 goals in 45 opportunities.

