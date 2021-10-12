The Tampa Bay Lightning begin the 2021-22 NHL season with one goal in mind -- become the sixth team in history to win at least three consecutive Stanley Cup championships. Tampa Bay is just the second team to capture back-to-back titles since the 1997 and 1998 Detroit Red Wings and hopes to be the first to win three straight since the New York Islanders collected four in a row from 1980-83. The Lightning begin the quest Tuesday as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2021-22 NHL season opener. Pittsburgh captured back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 but has won just one postseason series since.

The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay is the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Lightning vs. Penguins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Pittsburgh is the +205 underdog. The over-under is set at 5.5 goals.



Here are several NHL betting lines and trends for Penguins vs. Lightning:

Lightning vs. Penguins money line: Tampa Bay -250, Pittsburgh +205

Lightning vs. Penguins over-under: 5.5 goals

Lightning vs. Penguins puck line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+110)

TB: The Lightning are 51-19 in their last 70 home games

PIT: The Penguins are 0-5 in their last five contests at Tampa Bay



Why the Lightning can win

Scoring should not be a problem for Tampa Bay as it led the NHL in goals each of the last two full 82-game seasons, recording 296 in 2017-18 and a franchise-record 325 the following campaign. The club will regain the services of Nikita Kucherov, who missed the entire 56-game regular season in 2020-21 due to hip surgery after leading the Lightning in goals three of the previous four campaigns. The 28-year-old Russian has netted at least 30 tallies in each of his last five seasons and won the Art Ross Trophy after amassing a franchise-record 128 points in 2018-19.

Brayden Point led the Lightning in Kucherov's absence last season with 23 goals and 48 points. It marked the fourth consecutive campaign with at least that amount of tallies for the 25-year-old center, who netted a career-high 41 during the last full 82-game season in 2018-19. Just 34 points shy of 900 for his career, captain Steven Stamkos failed to reach the 20-goal mark in 2020-21 for only the second time in his 13 NHL seasons as he produced 17 while missing 14 games due to injury.

Why the Penguins can win

Pittsburgh will be relying heavily on its defense and goaltending with top offensive players Sidney Crosby (wrist), Evgeni Malkin (knee) and Jake Guentzel (COVID) all sidelined. Veteran Kris Letang is the leader on the blue line and also can contribute offensively, as he was third on the team with 45 points last season. A six-time All-Star, the 34-year-old is the Penguins' all-time leader among defenseman in goals (134), assists (448) and points.

Acquired from Los Angeles in April, Jeff Carter will be expected to produce in the absence of Crosby and Malkin. The 36-year-old center, who registered his first career four-goal performance on May 6 against Buffalo, has eclipsed the 20-goal plateau 11 times. Right wing Bryan Rust finished just two goals behind team leader Crosby last season with 22, marking the second straight campaign the 29-year-old scored 20 or more.

