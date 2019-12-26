Lindsey Vonn proposes to Devils' P.K. Subban, gets engaged to him again
The retired Olympic skier and Devils defenseman announced their original engagement in August
Retired Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban announced their engagement back in August. However, that didn't stop Vonn from popping the question for the second time.
On Christmas Day, Vonn proposed to Subban as part of a holiday surprise.
"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone,!!" Vonn wrote in her Twitter post. "On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes! Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!"
Vonn decided that it was a "non-traditional move," and that women aren't the only ones that are capable of wearing engagement rings before the big day. In Vonn's post, Subban can be seen sporting his new ring for all to see.
The couple wore matching pajamas in the photo and were accompanied by their three dogs. Subban was also holding his ring up for the camera.
In August, Subban initially popped the question by giving Vonn an emerald ring.
"I got the ring and said, 'You know what? I'm just going to do it home,'" Subban told Vogue when recalling how the engagement went down. "Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up."
It's unclear if the couple has picked out a date to tie the knot just yet.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 WJC: Full schedule results
What you need to know about the 2020 World Junior Championship in Czech Republic
-
Power Rankings: Every team as Xmas movie
Let's compare every NHL team to a Christmas movie
-
Thunderbirds to wear Ice-O-Topes jerseys
The Thunderbirds jerseys are inspired by "The Simpsons," who are celebrating their 30th anniversary
-
Flames assistant GM diagnosed with ALS
Snow, 38, has been with the organization since 2011
-
Is Jack Eichel leading the Hart race?
A look at the conversation for NHL MVP at this point
-
Svechnikov scores lax-style goal again
The 19 year old is the only NHL player to ever score with the move, and now he's done it twice
-
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Tanev is OT hero
Crosby and MacKinnon faced off in an exciting early season showdown