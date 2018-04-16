Linesman in Blue Jackets-Capitals game falls, dislocates kneecap and will need surgery

Linesman Steve Barton had an ugly spill during Sunday's Game 2 between the Capitals and the Blue Jackets in which his leg turned all the wrong ways, taking him off the ice. The fall was a non-contact one, and if you follow any sport at all, you know that those are the worst words to hear.

The injury to Barton was, as it turned out, serious. NHL Director of Officiating Steven Walkom said that Barton dislocated his kneecap and tore his quadriceps. He'll need surgery, although doctors have already told him that he can come back 100 percent, per The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Here's a look at the fall:

We’ve got a linesman down in Washington pic.twitter.com/p4NZDDJ7LM — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 16, 2018

Barton's road to recovery looks like a long one. Teddy Bridgewater, then with the Vikings, dislocated his knee before the 2016 season, and he returned toward the end of 2017 after missing a year and a half. Even so, the status of his knee is still being closely monitored by NFL fans.

The injury looked terrible in realtime, as Barton didn't look quite right trying to get out of the circle and you can see his knee buckling before he he crumples to the ice.