Lineups: Bruins at Flyers 12/2/17

The roster juggling continues, who will be in this time?

As usual there is a element of guessing with the Bruins lines today, but we know that Tuukka Rask will be back between the pipes for today’s matinee vs. the struggling Flyers.

Assuming that both David Krejci and Anders Bjork play, the lines should look like this:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen - David Krejci - David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Spooner - David Backes

Tim Schaller - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari

The defense should remain the same, as it largely has all year.

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzcelyk - Kevan Miller

If Krejci cant play, we could see these lines from practice on Friday:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen - Riley Nash - David Backes

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Spooner - Anders Bjork

Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk - Kevan Miller

