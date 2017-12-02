Lineups: Bruins at Flyers 12/2/17

The roster juggling continues, who will be in this time?

As usual there is a element of guessing with the Bruins lines today, but we know that Tuukka Rask will be back between the pipes for today’s matinee vs. the struggling Flyers.

#NHLBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy says plan is for Tuukka Rask to start tomorrow against Philly and Anton Khudobin to go Monday in Nashville. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2017

Assuming that both David Krejci and Anders Bjork play, the lines should look like this:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen - David Krejci - David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Spooner - David Backes

Tim Schaller - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari

Anders Bjork and David Krejci will travel with the team and are possibilities to play tomorrow in Philadelphia. Jake DeBrusk has been ruled out. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2017

The defense should remain the same, as it largely has all year.

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzcelyk - Kevan Miller

If Krejci cant play, we could see these lines from practice on Friday:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen - Riley Nash - David Backes

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Spooner - Anders Bjork

Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Noel Acciari

