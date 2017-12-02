Lineups: Bruins at Flyers 12/2/17
Lineups: Bruins at Flyers 12/2/17
The roster juggling continues, who will be in this time?
As usual there is a element of guessing with the Bruins lines today, but we know that Tuukka Rask will be back between the pipes for today’s matinee vs. the struggling Flyers.
#NHLBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy says plan is for Tuukka Rask to start tomorrow against Philly and Anton Khudobin to go Monday in Nashville.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2017
Assuming that both David Krejci and Anders Bjork play, the lines should look like this:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Anders Bjork
Danton Heinen - David Krejci - David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano - Ryan Spooner - David Backes
Tim Schaller - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari
Anders Bjork and David Krejci will travel with the team and are possibilities to play tomorrow in Philadelphia. Jake DeBrusk has been ruled out. #NHLBruins— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2017
The defense should remain the same, as it largely has all year.
Matt Grzcelyk - Kevan Miller
If Krejci cant play, we could see these lines from practice on Friday:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen - Riley Nash - David Backes
Frank Vatrano - Ryan Spooner - Anders Bjork
Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk - Kevan Miller
