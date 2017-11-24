Lineups: Nov. 24th 2017 Bruins vs. Pens
Get your lineups here for the annual Black Friday matinee
With the match-up being an early game there hasn’t been any info available on the lines. It’s probably safe to expect the same lineup as Wednesday’s win versus the Devil’s.
Forwards:
Danton Heinen - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Peter Cehlarik - David Krejci - Jake DeBrusk
Ryan Spooner - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari
Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Frank Vatrano
Defense:
Goalies:
No official word on starting goalie, but given Dobby’s recent play it’s more likely Bruce rides the hot hand.
-
