Lineups: Nov. 24th 2017 Bruins vs. Pens

Get your lineups here for the annual Black Friday matinee

With the match-up being an early game there hasn’t been any info available on the lines. It’s probably safe to expect the same lineup as Wednesday’s win versus the Devil’s.

Forwards:

Danton Heinen - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Peter Cehlarik - David Krejci - Jake DeBrusk

Ryan Spooner - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari

Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Frank Vatrano

Defense:

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Rob O’Gara - Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk - Kevan Miller

Goalies:

Anton Khudobin

Tuukka Rask

No official word on starting goalie, but given Dobby’s recent play it’s more likely Bruce rides the hot hand.

