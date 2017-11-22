LISTEN: Episode 5 of “Technical Difficulties” presented by PensBurgh
After two of this week’s co-hosts dealt with mic issues, our podcast both earned its title and discussed a bunch of topics surrounding the Penguins.
Welcome back to another episode of “Technical Difficulties,” folks. This week, editor Kaitlyn Dividock made her PensBurgh podcast debut talking Penguins alongside Patrick Damp and Leah Blasko in place of co-managing editor Mike Darnay, as he had “prior engagements” to deal with. We had to wade through some very appropriately timed equipment issues, but ultimately prevailed to give you a solid hour of Pittsburgh hockey...plus a bit of nonsense.
This Week’s Topics:
- Recapping last week’s tilts with Ottawa and Chicago
- Penalty kill up’s and (moreso) down’s
- With Evgeni Malkin out with an upper-body injury, who will replace him on the second line? Moreover, who should we expect to quarterback the third and fourth lines once the second-line center is set?
- Happy discussions about Matt Hunwick, Riley Sheahan, Conor Sheary, and Patric Hornqvist
- Predicting the outcomes of upcoming games against Vancouver, Boston, Tampa Bay, and Philadelphia
- The Great Debate: is mac and cheese a Thanksgiving side dish? (The answer is no)
- Net Neutrality is important!
