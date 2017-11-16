LISTEN: “Technical Difficulties”: presented by Pensburgh
After a week hiatus, we’re back with new episode of the podcast talking Penguins
You may notice a little bit of a name change here, folks. That’s right. What was previously referred to as ‘Watch the Game’ is now known as ‘Technical Difficulties.’ We collectively decided on this name change, primarily because we found out there’s another hockey podcast out there with the same name, and also because of our affinity for well....technical difficulties.
This Weeks Episode
- Discussing the last two Penguins games
- Sidney Crosby’s Slump
- the Ryan Reaves Experiment
- Tristan Jarry
- The Week Ahead
