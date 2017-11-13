Listen to Fer Sure - Episode 10: Scott Matla

Peter and Jay take you around the NHL

Here’s what Peter and Jay have for you this time (all time locations are without the opening ad):

The Trade, Boss! The Trade!: (00:00 - 15:10) Matt Duchene was finally freed from Colorado. We take a look at the trade and how it affects each team.

Story Time! : (15:10 - 33:45) We talk about current NHL storylines. What’s wrong with the Oilers? Boyle scores. And another installment of “George McPhee is Bad at his Job”

Interview: (33:45- 1:04:05) We talk to Scott Matla from Habs Eyes on the Prize. We talk Price, Drouin, Bergevin, and what you should do to be a good hockey parent (or older sibling).

Abducted!: (1:04:05 - End) You’ll have to hear it to believe it. Then we close with our standard Doc Emerick verb of the episode.

