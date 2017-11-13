Listen to Fer Sure - Episode 10: Scott Matla
Peter and Jay take you around the NHL
Here’s what Peter and Jay have for you this time (all time locations are without the opening ad):
The Trade, Boss! The Trade!: (00:00 - 15:10) Matt Duchene was finally freed from Colorado. We take a look at the trade and how it affects each team.
Story Time! : (15:10 - 33:45) We talk about current NHL storylines. What’s wrong with the Oilers? Boyle scores. And another installment of “George McPhee is Bad at his Job”
Interview: (33:45- 1:04:05) We talk to Scott Matla from Habs Eyes on the Prize. We talk Price, Drouin, Bergevin, and what you should do to be a good hockey parent (or older sibling).
Abducted!: (1:04:05 - End) You’ll have to hear it to believe it. Then we close with our standard Doc Emerick verb of the episode.
You can listen via the embedded player above or download directly from our Blogtalk Radio page
