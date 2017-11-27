Listen to Fer Sure: Episode 11 - Corey Pronman
Peter and Jay talk about the NHL
Here’s what Peter and Jay have for you this time (all time locations are without the opening ad):
Department of Player Safety: (00:00 - 13:47) We talk about the Radko Gudas suspension and other recent DoPS issues.
E-Sports? : (13:47 - 20:17) Elliotte Friedman recently reported that the NHL is looking into moving into e-sports. What does that mean?
Thanksgiving Playoff Picture: (20:17- 31:10) Some teams are hoping that the Thanksgiving Day Playoff “rule” (It’s not really a rule) holds even less sway than it has in the past. We’ll look at which teams have a reason to hope.
Interview: (31:10 - 1:08:45) We talk to Corey Pronman, the head prospects writer for The Athletic. We even got to ask some of your questions this time!
Jerseys!: (1:08:45 to end) The jerseys for the Winter Classic and Centennial Classic have been recently unveiled. What do Jay and I think of them? Then we wrap up the show.
You can listen via the embedded player above or download directly from our Blogtalk Radio page
