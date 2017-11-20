Listen to WIIM Radio / Fer Sure Crossover Episode: Ken Daniels
Peter and Jay (and JJ!) Talk about the NHL and the Red Wings
We have a really fun episode for you today. Jay, JJ, and I got to spend a half hour talking to Ken Daniels. As someone who enjoys listening to Ken on Fox Sports Detroit, I was looking forward to it, and it was a great conversation.
Here’s what we have for you this time (all time locations are without the opening ad):
Interview : (Beginning - 37:15) We talk to Ken Daniels about his book, his career, and the Red Wings
Fox Sports Detroit: (37:15- 1:04:50) Since we talked to Ken, we decided to talk about how the network covers the team with our Inside Man Clive Owen, I mean Jay.
Latest on the Red Wings: (1:04:50 - End) The Red Wings have played a few times since the last episode of WIIM Radio, so we talk about their play of late.
You can listen via the embedded player above or download directly from our Blogtalk Radio page
-
