Listen to WIIM Radio / Fer Sure Crossover Episode: Ken Daniels

We have a really fun episode for you today. Jay, JJ, and I got to spend a half hour talking to Ken Daniels. As someone who enjoys listening to Ken on Fox Sports Detroit, I was looking forward to it, and it was a great conversation.

Here’s what we have for you this time (all time locations are without the opening ad):

Interview : (Beginning - 37:15) We talk to Ken Daniels about his book, his career, and the Red Wings

Fox Sports Detroit: (37:15- 1:04:50) Since we talked to Ken, we decided to talk about how the network covers the team with our Inside Man Clive Owen, I mean Jay.

Latest on the Red Wings: (1:04:50 - End) The Red Wings have played a few times since the last episode of WIIM Radio, so we talk about their play of late.

