Longtime New York Rangers anthem singer John Amirante dies at age 83

The New York Rangers announced that longtime anthem singer John Amirante died on Tuesday morning. Amirante was 83.

Born in the Bronx and later a resident of Plainview, New York, Amirante regularly sang anthems before Rangers games for 35 years, from around 1980 until his retirement in 2015. He occasionally returned to sing the anthem(s) at Madison Square Garden over the past few years.

The team released a statement on Tuesday mourning the loss of the beloved singer.

It is with great sadness our Rangers family shares the loss of legendary anthem singer John Amirante, who passed away this morning at 83.



Our thoughts are with his wife Ann, his children and the entire Amirante family.



We will forever remember and miss John @TheGarden. pic.twitter.com/6jc2qowYhF — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 17, 2018

"It is with great sadness our Rangers family shares the loss of legendary anthem singer John Amirante, who passed away this morning at 83," said the team. "Our thoughts are with his wife Ann, his children and the entire Amirante family. We will forever remember and miss John."

In addition to his duties with the Rangers, he also sang regularly at Knicks games and shared anthem duties at Yankee Stadium for a time. As his day job, he worked as a a design engineer for a naval architecture firm.

Of the countless anthems that Amirante performed over a span of three decades, he often said that his favorite performance came before Game 7 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Final between the Rangers and Canucks. It's an interesting choice, considering the crowd was so loud that nobody could hear Amirante sing -- not even the man himself.