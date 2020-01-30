LOOK: Alex Ovechkin honors Kobe Bryant with No. 24 Capitals jersey during warmups

As the basketball world has continued to find various ways to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant in the days since his tragic death, with tributes ranging from backcourt and shot clock violations, to makeshift memorials and jersey number changes, the remembrances haven't been limited to basketball. On Wednesday night, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin paid homage to the Lakers great by wearing No. 24 on his Capitals warmup jersey prior to a game against the Nashville Predators. Ovechkin typically wears No. 8 -- the jersey number Bryant started his NBA career with -- but made the pregame switch to No. 24 in order to show respect to Bryant, an athlete he admired.

8 —> 24



For Kobe. pic.twitter.com/EZvtTj0hjJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 29, 2020

Ovechkin also made the gesture as a way to raise money for a good cause. After Wednesday's game, the Capitals will auction off the No. 24 Ovechkin jersey and donate the proceeds to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, which aims to improve the lives of young people and their families.

Prior to the Capitals' game on Monday night, Ovechkin reacted to Bryant's death and reflected on the "two or three times" he had the opportunity to meet the basketball star.

Kobe Bryant was greater than basketball. Alex Ovechkin reflects on #24. pic.twitter.com/5DifJMwb2G — Hockey Central (@HockeyCentraI) January 26, 2020

Ovechkin, 34, has been a big basketball fan since joining the NHL in 2004 and has frequently showcased his admiration for basketball's top athletes, especially Bryant in particular.

I’m so heartbroken. cant believe...Blessed to have chance to meet you. RIP Legend. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TlpRZdVpu7 — Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Los Angeles. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also among those killed in crash.