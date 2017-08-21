LOOK: Ben Bishop gets new glow-in-the-dark, Texas-themed helmet with Stars
Former Lightning standout will be guarding the net in style in 2017-18
If any NHL team embraced the spotlight this summer, it was the Dallas Stars.
General manager Jim Nill's aggressive offseason plunge, capped with the addition of Alexander Radulov, kicked off in May when the Stars landed former Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings goalie Ben Bishop, and it didn't end until Dallas had reinserted itself into the playoff picture under new (old) coach Ken Hitchcock.
Now, Bishop is making like his newest team and embracing the spotlight -- thanks to his helmet.
David Gunnarsson, NHL goalie equipment artist, took to Instagram this week to show off Bishop's new headgear with the Stars, and it isn't lacking for either Texas-themed or neon-like glow-in-the-dark accessories:
-
2017-18 outlook: New Jersey Devils
Devils are still in rebuilding mode, but they have reason for hope thanks to young additio...
-
Report: Eichel could get $10M in Buffalo
Buffalo is in the midst of contract extension talks with Jack Eichel, and the payout could...
-
Kings say Jagr doesn't 'fit' in L.A.
Los Angeles isn't rushing to sign the 45-year-old forward any time soon
-
Penguins eyeing former Avs draft pick
The University of Denver star and Hobey Baker Award winner is drawing interest
-
2017-18 outlook: Arizona Coyotes
Intrigue is high in Arizona after a wild offseason, but expectations should still be tempe...
-
Crosby, McDavid become motivators
Players are set to give personalized messages for Adidas' former hockey equipment brand
Add a Comment