LOOK: Ben Bishop gets new glow-in-the-dark, Texas-themed helmet with Stars

If any NHL team embraced the spotlight this summer, it was the Dallas Stars.

General manager Jim Nill's aggressive offseason plunge, capped with the addition of Alexander Radulov, kicked off in May when the Stars landed former Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings goalie Ben Bishop, and it didn't end until Dallas had reinserted itself into the playoff picture under new (old) coach Ken Hitchcock.

Now, Bishop is making like his newest team and embracing the spotlight -- thanks to his helmet.

David Gunnarsson, NHL goalie equipment artist, took to Instagram this week to show off Bishop's new headgear with the Stars, and it isn't lacking for either Texas-themed or neon-like glow-in-the-dark accessories: