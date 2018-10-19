LOOK: Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair still manages to dangle and score gorgeous goal despite falling down
Yeah, that's gonna make the highlight reel
We're only about two weeks into the NHL season, but Anthony Duclair may have submitted a "goal of the year" candidate on Thursday night. And he did it while falling down.
In the first period of the Blue Jackets-Flyers game, the Columbus forward stole the show when he exhibited on an awesome display of puck control. After receiving a breakout pass that sent him into the offensive zone, Duclair managed to maneuver his way through the Flyers defense, keeping the puck on a string even as he fell down on a hard cut.
Then, he corralled the puck and flung a shot on net and it managed to find its way past Philly goaltender Calvin Pickard.
Go ahead and watch it on loop and try to wrap your head around how this happened.
It was an amazing display of focus and skill by Duclair, a 23-year-old winger who was once a top prospect and has since become somewhat of a young journeyman trying to find his place in the league. Columbus is his third team in the last three years, but he's off to a productive start to begin this season, which helps when it comes to winning over folks in and around the organization.
Highlight-reel goals like this one certainly don't hurt, either.
