LOOK: Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko appeared to be very excited to lose a tooth during play

Hockey players are weird as hell

This is likely something you already know by now, but hockey players are a different breed. When most people lose a tooth at the office, it's very upsetting occurrence that can spoil their day, week or even month. When a hockey player loses a tooth, it's a cause for joy.

At least that was the case for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko on Wednesday night. As the Blues took on the Blackhawks in Chicago, Tarasenko had his one of his two front teeth -- the important centerpieces! -- sent flying straight out of his mouth thanks to a high stick from Blackhawks forward Dominik Kahun

Not to worry, though. Tarasenko didn't seem overly concerned with the loss of his chiclet. In fact, he seemed rather giddy about the sacrifice. He scooped the tooth straight up off the ice, brought it to the bench, and spread joy to everyone with a big, goofy, incomplete smile.

Just imagine how happy Tarasenko would have been had a ref on the ice actually called a penalty on the play! Officials missed the high stick, which should have resulted in a double-minor. Instead, nothing! And yet Tarasenko still smiles. We should all aim to be this positive about life. 

Unfortunately, his positivity didn't really help the Blues much; they were shut by the Blackhawks, who picked up their first win in 9 games. On the bright side, Tarasenko gets to entertain his tongue with the new window in his mouth for the next few days.

