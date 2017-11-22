LOOK: Buffalo Sabres unveil Winter Classic jerseys and they're fantastic

The Buffalo Sabres will be heading outdoors to play the New York Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day for the 2018 Bridgestone Winter Classic, and now we know what they'll be wearing. The Sabres unveiled their Classic uniforms on Wednesday morning.

The special uniform "combines design concepts from the franchise's early years with modifications of the team's current logo and elements from the team's 40th anniversary jersey" in order to create a brand-new look that pulls from the team's near half-century of history.

Buffalo's Winter Classic jerseys pull various design elements from the team's 48-year history. Courtesy Buffalo Sabres

Personally, I think they knocked these out of the park. They're better than either of the primary uniforms that the Sabres wear currently. For starters, that logo is tremendous, plus the striping and numbers/font are classically great. But the most important aspect of this look is how well they play the vibrant blue, yellow and white colors off each other from top to bottom.

The Sabres primaries use navy over the more classic blue, and that's a mistake. These Winter Classic jerseys pop way more than the regular jerseys ever could, so maybe this is a first step toward the team reverting back to the brighter blue full-time. I certainly wouldn't hate seeing these (as well as a home version) on a frequent basis.