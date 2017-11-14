LOOK: Canadiens, Senators unveil jerseys for NHL 100 Classic

It's been hard to keep track of all the outdoor games across the NHL in recent years, so if you didn't know (or just forgot) that the Canadiens and Senators would be playing one next month, I don't fault you.

Here's what you need to know: The two teams will be facing off at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Dec. 16 to celebrate the NHL's 100th calendar year coming to a close (the Maple Leafs and Red Wings met outdoors last January to kick the year off) and also Canada's sesquicentennial. It will be a re-match of one of the league's very first games.

And, as with most of the NHL's outdoor games, both teams will be wearing special jerseys to mark the occasion. On Tuesday afternoon, the league unveiled those jerseys.

Both jerseys will feature a shiny metallic "Stanley Cup Silver" trim in addition to the teams' normal colors. The sleeves of both jerseys with featured a silver stripe embossed with the years in which the team has won the Stanley Cup -- the Canadiens' 24 times and the Senators' 11 times.

Montreal Canadiens

Personally, I give the aesthetic edge to the Canadiens' jersey. Montreal's color scheme lends well to the incorporation of silver and they have a classic logo, while the Senators' "O" crest is definitely unspectacular. Plus, the Habs' collar features a pretty neat touch.

The inside of the collar features an excerpt from the iconic John McCrea poem "In Flanders Fields," which has been emblazoned on the walls of the Canadiens dressing room since 1952. The excerpt appears in French, and translates to "To you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high."

In any case, Adidas and the NHL did a pretty good job with these.