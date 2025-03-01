The Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning honored the victims of the Flight 5342 crash during their game on Saturday afternoon. Both teams wore a decal honoring those affected by the tragedy, and the Capitals will be hosting "Legacy on Ice" to benefit the victims' families on Sunday.

Prior to face-off on Saturday afternoon, the Capitals announced that the teams would be wearing special decals that feature a figure skate and a hockey skate inside a heart. It also features the date of the crash, Jan. 29.

On that day, an American Airlines flight carrying 67 people collided with a military helicopter just outside of Ronald Reagan National Airport. Everyone on board was killed, including numerous members of the figure skating community.

"U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.," U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement. "We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts."

On Sunday, the Capitals are hosting "Legacy on Ice" to raise funds for the victims' families and loved ones. The two-hour program will feature current and former figure skating champions paying tribute to those who died in the crash. Information about tickets can be found on the Capitals' website.