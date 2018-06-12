Capitals use note from 'a real doctor' to excuse fans from work for Stanley Cup parade
Just call in sick, Washington
More than 100,000 Washington Capitals fans are expected to show up for Tuesday's Stanley Cup championship parade, but the team isn't taking any chances when it comes to recruiting support for the big event.
Five days after the Caps made history by capturing their first NHL title, the team issued via Twitter a note from "a real doctor" at Maryland's MedStar Health excusing fans from work:
Some Capitals fans are probably wishing this note came out on Friday, June 8, the day after Washington won the Stanley Cup. But at least now if you planned to skip work for the parade, you can blame your potential termination on your favorite hockey team.
