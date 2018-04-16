LOOK: Carrie Underwood's photo of Predators' Mike Fisher giving a puck to son will melt your heart

In August, Mike Fisher wrote a letter announcing his retirement from the NHL after 17 seasons, making him the first Predators captain in franchise history to retire with the team. But retirement and Fisher didn't stick. At the end of January, Fisher announced he was coming back to the Preds to make one more Stanley Cup run.

One of the reasons Fisher opted to give up on the full-time dad life to return to the NHL? His famous wife, country star Carrie Undewood, told him to do so. Talk about some sage advice.

Fast-forward a little more than two months later, and Fisher and the Predators are up 2-0 on the Avalanche in their first-round series and look every bit like the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The only person who might be enjoying Fisher's return to the ice more than Underwood and Fisher himself is the couple's son, Isaiah, who showed up to Saturday night's game with his uncle, Bud, to cheer on his dad.

Behold, the cutest photo from this year's NHL Playoffs.

Underwood herself wasn't in attendance on Saturday night in Nashville because she was prepping for her performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night, her first appearance since she broke her wrist and had to get 40 stitches in her face following a nasty fall at her Nashville home in November.

On Sunday, Underwood delivered an emotional performance of her new single "Cry Pretty" before receiving a standing ovation from the Vegas crowd.

You can bet Mike Fisher and Isaiah were rooting on Underwood during her big return to the stage. The Predators head to Denver for Monday's Game 3, up 2-0 in the series, with the puck set to drop at 10 p.m. ET.