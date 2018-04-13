LOOK: Filip Forsberg sends a puck through Samuel Girard's legs en route to filthy Predators goal
What can Girard even do here but pack it up?
In basketball, when you cross a guy out of his shoes it's called putting him on skates, so I don't know what you call what Filip Forsberg did to Samuel Girard in the third period of Game 1 between the Predators and the Avalanche. In a one-on-one, Forsberg backslides the puck away from Girard and ...
Well, just watch it.
Mind you, this was minutes after Forsberg scored to give the Predators a 3-2 lead. This goal made it 4-2 Predators, and Infinity-0 Forsberg. It's one of those moves that you wonder how anyone even has the audacity to perform. In case you missed it, he backslides it, sends it through Girard's legs and puts one in the back of the net for his second goal of the period.
After a goal like that, all you can say to Girard is "I have no idea." It was a move so clean it looked like it froze goalie Jonathan Bernier. And who wouldn't it freeze?
The Avalanche kept this game close for a long time, but the fact is, the Predators have players who can do things like this. If the Predators were taken aback by the intensity of the Avalanche early on, they recovered well to break the game open in the third period. The Avalanche will try to recuperate for Game 2, but this is the kind of goal that can demoralize a team early on.
