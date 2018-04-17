LOOK: Flyers' Sean Couturier flips over in ugly collision at practice; Game 4 status uncertain
The 25-year-old center may be sidelined for the team's Game 4 showdown with the Penguins
If Sean Couturier is unable to play in Wednesday's Game 4 between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, he'll have himself or teammate Radko Gudas to blame.
The 25-year-old center, who scored three points in Philly's 5-1 Game 2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions, was forced to leave Tuesday's practice with an injury, as TVA Sports reported earlier. But he limped off not because of any normal strain. He left after colliding with Gudas on the ice, flipping over and then throwing his stick in frustration.
"It didn't look good," Flyers captain Claude Giroux told Philadelphia 6 ABC's Jamie Apody, who also shared video of the accident:
No in-practice collision is ever good, but it's especially unfortunate during the postseason, in which the Flyers have been outscored 12-1 in their two first-round losses. Philadelphia, however, has yet to provide an update on Couturier's availability for Game 4, as Apody reported via Twitter.
-
Boyle threatens Lightning player
Things got ugly towards the end of Game 3 in New Jersey
-
Flyers vs. Penguins results, schedule
The Flyers are back in command with a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4 in Philly
-
Ducks lose in embarrassing fashion
The Ducks essentially stopped playing hockey in the final period, going for hits instead
-
Longtime Rangers anthem singer dies
Amirante sang anthems at Madison Square Garden for over 30 years
-
2018 NHL playoffs bracket, schedule
A look at the entire postseason field -- and who's going up against who for a shot at the...
-
Ducks vs. Sharks schedule, results
Are the Ducks all but sunk, down 0-2, with the series shifting to The Tank in San Jose?