LOOK: Flyers' Sean Couturier flips over in ugly collision at practice; Game 4 status uncertain

If Sean Couturier is unable to play in Wednesday's Game 4 between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, he'll have himself or teammate Radko Gudas to blame.

The 25-year-old center, who scored three points in Philly's 5-1 Game 2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions, was forced to leave Tuesday's practice with an injury, as TVA Sports reported earlier. But he limped off not because of any normal strain. He left after colliding with Gudas on the ice, flipping over and then throwing his stick in frustration.

"It didn't look good," Flyers captain Claude Giroux told Philadelphia 6 ABC's Jamie Apody, who also shared video of the accident:

#BREAKING Our @6abc video of @NHLFlyers star Sean Couturier going DOWN at practice today after colliding with Radko Gudas. He limps off with the trainer. Claude Giroux told me "it didn't look good." So far no update from the #Flyers #NHLPlayoffs2018 #EarnTomorrow pic.twitter.com/SlfplFKjUd — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) April 17, 2018

No in-practice collision is ever good, but it's especially unfortunate during the postseason, in which the Flyers have been outscored 12-1 in their two first-round losses. Philadelphia, however, has yet to provide an update on Couturier's availability for Game 4, as Apody reported via Twitter.