LOOK: Flyers' Sean Couturier suffers injury in ugly collision at practice, ruled out for Game 4 vs. Penguins
The 25-year-old center will be sidelined for the team's Game 4 showdown with the Penguins
Sean Couturier is unable to play in Wednesday's Game 4 between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, and he has teammate Radko Gudas to thank for that.
The 25-year-old center, who scored three points in Philly's 5-1 Game 2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions, was ruled out of Wednesday's lineup thanks to a collision with Gudas in practice on Tuesday. The Flyers are officially calling it a lower-body injury.
Couturier limped off after colliding with Gudas on the ice during drills on Tuesday. The accidental collision caused the Flyers' center to flip over and then throw his stick in frustration.
"It didn't look good," Flyers captain Claude Giroux told Philadelphia 6 ABC's Jamie Apody, who also shared video of the accident:
No in-practice collision is ever good, but it's especially unfortunate during the postseason, in which the Flyers have been outscored 12-1 in their two first-round losses. Couturier centers the Flyers' top scoring line and leads the team in points through the first three contests.
