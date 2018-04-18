LOOK: Flyers' Sean Couturier suffers injury in ugly collision at practice, ruled out for Game 4 vs. Penguins

Sean Couturier is unable to play in Wednesday's Game 4 between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, and he has teammate Radko Gudas to thank for that.

The 25-year-old center, who scored three points in Philly's 5-1 Game 2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions, was ruled out of Wednesday's lineup thanks to a collision with Gudas in practice on Tuesday. The Flyers are officially calling it a lower-body injury.

Per #Flyers GM Ron Hextall, Sean Couturier will not play tonight vs. Pittsburgh in Game 4. He is out with a lower-body injury. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 18, 2018

Couturier limped off after colliding with Gudas on the ice during drills on Tuesday. The accidental collision caused the Flyers' center to flip over and then throw his stick in frustration.

"It didn't look good," Flyers captain Claude Giroux told Philadelphia 6 ABC's Jamie Apody, who also shared video of the accident:

#BREAKING Our @6abc video of @NHLFlyers star Sean Couturier going DOWN at practice today after colliding with Radko Gudas. He limps off with the trainer. Claude Giroux told me "it didn't look good." So far no update from the #Flyers #NHLPlayoffs2018 #EarnTomorrow pic.twitter.com/SlfplFKjUd — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) April 17, 2018

No in-practice collision is ever good, but it's especially unfortunate during the postseason, in which the Flyers have been outscored 12-1 in their two first-round losses. Couturier centers the Flyers' top scoring line and leads the team in points through the first three contests.