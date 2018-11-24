LOOK: Gritty crashed a Philadelphia wedding and danced the night away in full hockey gear

The Philadelphia Flyers can be unpredictable in the worst kind of ways.

Their mascot is a different story.

No one's shown to be more unpredictable in just a few months of life than the walking Hot Cheeto that is Gritty, the Flyers' orange-furred, googly-eyed cheerleader. And yet all of Gritty's antics -- from his aerial entrance at the Wells Fargo Center to his dancing on "The Tonight Show" -- have given Philadelphia reason to cheer.

This week was no exception, as everyone's favorite twisted Muppet decided to crash a wedding.

As Mary Wagner documented on Twitter, Gritty apparently made a surprise appearance at a reception in the Northern Liberties neighborhood on Friday. Complete with a hockey helmet and a black Flyers uniform, the beloved character was all over the dance floor, beckoning guests to get groovy with him -- and inspiring a few birthday-party requests on social media.

GRITTY JUST SHOWED UP AT THIS VERY PHILLY WEDDING I AM AT AND I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE STARSTRUCK IN MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/BYCZSC0J2C — Mary Wagner (@marybwagner) November 24, 2018

More of Gritty’s first wedding content for your time pic.twitter.com/xyZXnuhrbL — Mary Wagner (@marybwagner) November 24, 2018

.@GrittyNHL DO YOU DO APPEARANCES AT CHILDREN’S BIRTHDAY PARTIES YES/NO THIS IS V IMPORTANT https://t.co/itSthk58vJ — Lauren Davis (@LaurenDavis_PNC) November 24, 2018