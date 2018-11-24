LOOK: Gritty crashed a Philadelphia wedding and danced the night away in full hockey gear

This creature continues to find new ways to make Flyers fans proud

The Philadelphia Flyers can be unpredictable in the worst kind of ways.

Their mascot is a different story.

No one's shown to be more unpredictable in just a few months of life than the walking Hot Cheeto that is Gritty, the Flyers' orange-furred, googly-eyed cheerleader. And yet all of Gritty's antics -- from his aerial entrance at the Wells Fargo Center to his dancing on "The Tonight Show" -- have given Philadelphia reason to cheer.

This week was no exception, as everyone's favorite twisted Muppet decided to crash a wedding.

As Mary Wagner documented on Twitter, Gritty apparently made a surprise appearance at a reception in the Northern Liberties neighborhood on Friday. Complete with a hockey helmet and a black Flyers uniform, the beloved character was all over the dance floor, beckoning guests to get groovy with him -- and inspiring a few birthday-party requests on social media.

