LOOK: Gritty makes spectacular, high-flying entrance at Flyers' first home game

When the Philadelphia Flyers introduced the world to their new mascot, Gritty, before this NHL season got underway, it was a monumental event. People went nuts, and rightfully so. Gritty became an instant national treasure.

So, when the Flyers announced that they had plans for a grand entrance in the mascot's first official home game this season, there was reason to believe it was going to be big, big stuff. At this point, the bar has been set extremely high for pretty much anything Gritty does. We expect hilarious greatness every time.

On Tuesday night, he did his best to deliver by rappelling from the rafters at Wells Fargo Center.

Eat your heart out @MileyCyrus, @GrittyNHL came in like a wrecking ball tonight.



Here's his incredible entrance into his first home regular season game.

The giant, orange acid trip with legs descended from the heavens while Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" blared over the PA, which seems fitting. I only wish the Flyers fully committed to the bit by making Gritty dress in his underwear as he sat atop a wrecking ball and plowed through brick walls.

But, at the same time, it's important for Gritty to pace himself. He's living a crazy, fast-paced rock-and-roll lifestyle through his first few weeks of existence. We need to protect him and make sure he doesn't burn out before we're ready to say goodbye.