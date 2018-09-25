LOOK: Gritty, the new Philadelphia Flyers mascot, took a fall and Twitter can't get enough

If you thought Gritty was just going to be laughed out of relevance, well, you're very wrong

The Philadelphia Flyers on Monday unveiled a team mascot for the first time in more than 40 years, and they did it by gifting and/or scarring the world with Gritty, a mashup of the Animal Muppet, the Phillie Phanatic and ... Jakub Voracek?

Reactions to the new rink-side creature, which the Flyers are calling a "talented but feisty" son of a bully who'd secretly been dwelling in the Wells Fargo Center for ages, were mixed, to say the least. And they had everything to do with his jarring appearance. The shaggy hair, impossible to separate from the shaggy beard. The bursting, rolling eyeballs. The whole "drugged-out monster" vibe.

Flyers fans were assuredly split over the unveiling of Gritty, whose name fits perfectly in Philadelphia but whose looks align more with an indie "Sesame Street" character or a 1980s horror flick.

And yet, just a day into his reign as Flyers mascot, Gritty has swiftly taken over the Internet. Social media fads come and go, but Philly's quirky and nightmarish new pal has overtaken the meme game quicker than the Michael Jordan crying face, exploding across all sports as athletes, fans and media alike get used to his unforgettable stare:

