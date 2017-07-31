LOOK: Henrik Lundqvist's stylish new goalie pads are a perfect fit for the King
The Rangers goalie will represent the Big Apple in style next season
Henrik Lundqvist has kept relatively quiet this summer while recovering from an injury he sustained during his highlight-reel performance in Team Sweden's IIHF World Championship win.
He's coming back into the spotlight, however, in style. (His second straight appearance on Sports Illustrated's "Fashionable 50" wasn't enough.)
Promoting a partnership with Bauer Hockey in advance of the 2017-18 NHL season, the New York Rangers goalie shared on Instagram the pads he plans to wear. They're not only a slick representation of the Big Apple but, perhaps, the coolest goalie pads to date.
This is why he's called "The King."
