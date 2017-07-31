LOOK: Henrik Lundqvist's stylish new goalie pads are a perfect fit for the King

Henrik Lundqvist has kept relatively quiet this summer while recovering from an injury he sustained during his highlight-reel performance in Team Sweden's IIHF World Championship win.

He's coming back into the spotlight, however, in style. (His second straight appearance on Sports Illustrated's "Fashionable 50" wasn't enough.)

Promoting a partnership with Bauer Hockey in advance of the 2017-18 NHL season, the New York Rangers goalie shared on Instagram the pads he plans to wear. They're not only a slick representation of the Big Apple but, perhaps, the coolest goalie pads to date.

A post shared by Henrik Lundqvist (@hank30nyr) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

This is why he's called "The King."