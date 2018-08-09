LOOK: Here are NHL teams represented as fictitious companies, complete with logos and slogans

The NHL offseason can get pretty dull and slow once you make it past the first few weeks of free agency. There have been a few surprising trades and there has been some speculation to keep fans interested, but not else much more than that.

As a result, hockey fans have to find a way to keep themselves busy. That can take shape in many different ways; for example, one Redditor recently decided to flex their creative muscles by imagining fictitious companies to represent each NHL team, complete with a logo and slogan that plays off the team's current state.

It turned into a pretty entertaining exercise that yielded some clever results. Here are some of the highlights:

Yes, Sidney Crosby is great, but it's awfully rude that Penguins owners Ronald Burkle and Mario Lemieux would do Evgeni Malkin dirty like this.

OEL Oil plays off the name of the Oilers' ownership (Oilers Entertainment Group) but the real winner here is the slogan. "One team, team of one" is a nice little jab at the current state of the Oilers -- a team that is largely being carried by a generational talent in Connor McDavid with not a ton of help around him.

Foley Enterprises gives a nod to Bill Foley, majority owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, while the "World's Best Startup Factory" tag is in appreciation of the Knights' incredible inaugural season in 2017-18. Vegas somehow defied all odds and took a team of "golden misfits" collected from an expansion draft all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season.

MLSE (Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment) News may as well be a real company considering the Leafs have the biggest media circus in all of hockey.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is the group (led by Ted Leonsis) that owns a number of sports organizations in the Washington area, including the Capitals. The Caps are headlined by a couple of Russians in Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, and "Making Russian Relations Great Again" is in reference to ... well, I think you know where this is going.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment normally specialize in Swedish imports, but the recent retirements of Daniel & Henrik Sedin forced them to alter their business plan.

This is undoubtedly the most ruthless -- and most accurate -- representation of the bunch. Poor, poor Ottawa Senators fans have had to watch as owner Eugene Melnyk turned their beloved organization into an absolute garbage disposal. The Sens are currently the dumpster of the NHL both on and off the ice, so this just adding salt to the wound.

If you'd like to check out the entire collection, head here.