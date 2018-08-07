LOOK: Here's the Capitals' video coach turning the Stanley Cup into a giant margarita
It had a salt rim and everything
As you probably already know by now, it has been a wild summer for the Stanley Cup. The Washington Capitals' win was long overdue, so their celebration has been pretty wild from the second they hoisted the Cup in June.
As is tradition, the Cup has gotten passed around from person to person, with each key member of the organization getting a day to spend with the greatest trophy in sports. Last week, Capitals' video coach Brett Leonhardt got his turn with Lord Stanley and he made good use of it.
He turned that baby into a massive margarita cup, which is a very smart and delicious route to choose. They even had enough sense to add a salt rim.
It's no surprise that there's been quite a lot of drinking out of the Cup over the past couple of months, but typically it's beer or champagne that gets the honors. But, again, margaritas are always a solid play.
Alcohol isn't the only thing that has been in the Cup this summer, either. There's also been babies, dogs, caviar, cereal, horse food, meat sticks and ice cream.
Not only is it the most illustrious trophy in sports, it's also the most versatile. Let's just hope it's being washed every day.
