Players often are overcome with emotions when they make a clutch shot or score a big goal during the course of a sporting event. However, one hockey player in Hungary took a celebration to a completely different level during a recent game.

On Sunday, hockey player Marko Csollak received a pass on a rush and buried a one-time shot past the goaltender to give his team the 1-0 lead in the opening period. As hockey players do, Csollak skated up to ram his body off the boards in celebration, but there was one small problem: the glass shattered when he made contact.

Csollak went through the glass and appeared to be just fine as he hopped back over the boards and onto the ice. A few of his teammates came over to check on him and were probably just as shocked as anyone else that Csollak shattered the plexiglass with such simple force.

Csollak even led his team to a 4-3 victory despite the scary situation.

While it's hard not to get excited about a goal, it's likely that Csollak will think twice about ramming himself against the boards in celebration following his next goal.