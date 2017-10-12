LOOK: Injured Jets Byfuglien, Hendricks caught a giant, prehistoric-looking fish
This is apparently what Matt Hendricks and Dustin Byfuglien like to do with their day off
Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien didn't take the ice for the Winnipeg Jets on Monday or Wednesday this week as he nursed what coach Paul Maurice called a lower-body injury, but that didn't stop the veteran from using his time off to wade into a British Columbia river, where he teamed up with fellow Jet Matt Hendricks to catch a giant, prehistoric-looking sturgeon.
And giant that fish was.
Some fans, according to the Winnipeg Free Press, have used pictures of the Jets' massive catch, taken by British Columbia's Sturgeon Slayers expedition group, to question whether Byfuglien was ever actually injured or if Maurice simply benched him after his shaky start to the 2017-18 season. After all, even if Maurice didn't question players' off-day choices, are injured D-men really encouraged to suit up with waders in the hunt for 9-foot fish?
Although, somehow, after seeing the pictures, it's a wonder fans are more concerned with Byfuglien's injury validity than, you know, the fact that he just spent his time off reeling in the equivalent of a sea monster.
Hendricks, for what it's worth, is also sidelined with an injury, although he began the season on injured reserve. Which means, more than likely, we'll see him grappling with other gigantic fish over the course of the season.
