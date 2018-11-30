LOOK: Islanders' Johnny Boychuk hand-delivers David Krejci's lost tooth to Bruins bench
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on the gesture: 'That's just weird'
Johnny Boychuk is desperately trying to win the NHL's Lady Byng Trophy and he will do whatever it takes to make it happen. At least that would help explain why he was willing to pick up another grown man's teeth off the ice on Thursday night.
As Boychuk's Islanders took on the Bruins in Boston, a second period hit from New York's Thomas Hickey dislodged at least one tooth from the mouth of Bruins center David Krejci, sending the chiclet flying through the air and crashing to the ice surface. It didn't seem to be a particularly egregious hit, just an unfortunate one that left Krejci scrambling to the bench for repairs.
With Krejci getting his mouth patched up during a stoppage in play, Boychuk took it upon himself to find the rogue tooth and pluck it off the ice. Once it was in his possession, he hand-delivered it to the Boston bench.
Boychuk is a former longtime teammate of Krejci's, with the two having played together in Boston from 2008-2014, winning a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. That could help explain why the 34-year-old defenseman was willing to act as a tooth courier for the guy, but it wasn't enough of a reason for Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.
"I love Johnny. He's a good guy. But that's just weird," Cassidy said after the game.
If all other explanations fail, it's important to remember Boychuk is Canadian. There is no match for Canadian Nice.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Nov. 29
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Nylander standoff: What you need to know
A primer on the RFA standoff between Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs
-
Karlsson walks out after Ottawa question
Karlsson doesn't have interest in talking about Ottawa just yet
-
Matthews scores twice in return
It didn't take long for the Maple Leafs star to pick up right where he left off
-
NHL Wins and Sins this week
What's right and wrong in the NHL this week
-
NHL Power Rankings: Lightning No. 1
Breaking down all 31 teams as we prepare for hockey in December