LOOK: Islanders' Johnny Boychuk hand-delivers David Krejci's lost tooth to Bruins bench

Johnny Boychuk is desperately trying to win the NHL's Lady Byng Trophy and he will do whatever it takes to make it happen. At least that would help explain why he was willing to pick up another grown man's teeth off the ice on Thursday night.

As Boychuk's Islanders took on the Bruins in Boston, a second period hit from New York's Thomas Hickey dislodged at least one tooth from the mouth of Bruins center David Krejci, sending the chiclet flying through the air and crashing to the ice surface. It didn't seem to be a particularly egregious hit, just an unfortunate one that left Krejci scrambling to the bench for repairs.

With Krejci getting his mouth patched up during a stoppage in play, Boychuk took it upon himself to find the rogue tooth and pluck it off the ice. Once it was in his possession, he hand-delivered it to the Boston bench.

Here’s the hit that knocked Krejci's teeth loose pic.twitter.com/BjUHjAjRsW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2018

Boychuk is a former longtime teammate of Krejci's, with the two having played together in Boston from 2008-2014, winning a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. That could help explain why the 34-year-old defenseman was willing to act as a tooth courier for the guy, but it wasn't enough of a reason for Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

"I love Johnny. He's a good guy. But that's just weird," Cassidy said after the game.

If all other explanations fail, it's important to remember Boychuk is Canadian. There is no match for Canadian Nice.