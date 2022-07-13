Jaromir Jagr had a lengthy NHL career that spanned 24 years and he even still plays on a part-time basis in the Czech Republic. Since his playing days aren't over just yet, the 50-year old former NHL star jokingly offered his services to NHL teams on the opening of free agency on Wednesday.

"NHL GMs- I am also free agent, once again. 6,3 265 … 50 years old ,slow, but strong and good hands. Can bring experience and like to play only home games. Call me anytime. Also as the owner of hockey club In Czech Liga (sic) -I am looking to sign a Defenseman No jokes," Jagr tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Jagr may be joking when it comes to returning to the NHL, but he still does take to the ice.

The former NHL star has continued to play for HC Kladno, which is the team in the Czech Republic that he is also the owner of. In 43 games during the 2021-22 season, Jagr scored eight goals and registered 11 assists for HC Kladno.

While it's obviously never going happen, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Jagr could hold his own against NHL-level talent even with his advanced age, at least for a shift or two.

The 50-year old was the No. 5 pick in the 1990 NHL Draft of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The former NHL winger won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player in 1999 while also winning the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top goal scorer on five different occasions.

In 1,733 NHL games, Jagr recorded 766 goals and 1,155 assists while playing for the Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Devils, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames. Despite not playing in the NHL since 2017, Jagr is not yet eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame because he is still playing professionally.