LOOK: Jaromir Jagr suits up for his first practice with the Calgary Flames

It took longer than most expected, but Jaromir Jagr finally unveiled his (latest) new look Thursday, taking the ice with the Calgary Flames for the first time.

The 45-year-old forward, signed to a one-year deal at the start of the 2017-18 season, might or might not see playing time during the Flames' Saturday game against the Winnipeg Jets after skating with the team at practice. But Jagr fans can rest easy knowing that, at the very least, the ageless phenom and one of the league's all-time top scorers is settling into his new NHL home.

Three months after he hit free agency, Jagr embraced his Flames threads:

The Flames, who fell 3-0 to Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on the NHL's opening night, are Jagr's ninth NHL team since the winger entered the league as the fifth overall pick of the 1990 draft. A five-time Art Ross Trophy winner and back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he spent nearly three seasons with the Florida Panthers before becoming a free agent over the summer.