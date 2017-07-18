LOOK: Kevin Shattenkirk suits up with the New York Rangers for the first time

Kevin Shattenkirk has officially been a New York Ranger since July 1, the start of this summer's NHL free-agency period, but the Rangers' union with the "New Yorker at heart" looked a whole lot more official Tuesday.

That's when Shattenkirk, complete with the signature No. 22 he wore with the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals, suited up in Rangers gear for the first time.

Take a peek at this summer's top free-agent defenseman -- with a new haircut, by the way -- in the Rangers uniform he was long expected to embrace:

Shattenkirk's No. 22 was last worn by the Rangers' Nick Holden in 2016-17.