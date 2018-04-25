LOOK: Las Vegas police department adds new police dog 'Knight' who has his own jersey

The streets of Las Vegas just got a little bit safer, thanks to the newest member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department: "Knight." Knight is the newest addition to the canine unit as a service dog, and he's also a big Vegas Golden Knights fan. The Golden Knights, of course, made it to the second round of the playoffs in their inaugural season after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings, and Knight is just excited for the team.

He's also extremely happy to be on the force.

Meet Knight 🐾



The newest @LVMPD service dog in the canine unit



he’s a very good doggo 🐶 pic.twitter.com/juFvFBryWp — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 24, 2018

Another group of well-known dogs took notice of Knight, and felt the need to acknowledge him.

He’s such a good boy! — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 24, 2018

He is a good boy! The front paws sticking out of the jersey complete the look, and that picture is adorable in general. Knight began his "paw"-trol (sorry) three weeks ago, and he doesn't look like he's sick of the job yet.

One thing you have to say about the Golden Knights: They've swept up a city that many thought couldn't be swept up with Golden Knight-mania. This obviously isn't something unique. We see team-themed police or fire department dogs quite frequently, but for this team to make itself the topic of conversation in a city with thousands of other topics is pretty impressive.

Now we just need We Rate Dogs to tell us how cute Knight is. As if any affirmation is needed.