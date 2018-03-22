LOOK: Little Oilers fan sends Connor McDavid an invitation to his birthday party

The handwritten letter asks McDavid to bring a few of his friends to the party, too

Don't think that Connor McDavid's true fans overlooked the Edmonton Oilers star getting heckled for his team's rough season. Even if those true fans are being represented by a 9-year-old named Alex.

Miffed by the fact that McDavid was mistreated by teens on his way out of a restaurant earlier this month, Alex opted to extend the Oilers' 21-year-old phenom an offer of a lifetime: An invitation to his 10th birthday party.

As shared by Edmonton's United Cycle on Twitter, Alex penned a handwritten letter to McDavid in order to ensure the 2016-17 Hart Trophy winner knows he's wanted.

In all its unedited glory, here's what the little Oilers fan had to say:

Stay tuned to see if McDavid actually RSVPs, if he gives himself another chance to look awkward and, of course, if he brings the extra birthday-party protection Alex is seeking.

