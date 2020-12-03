YouTube star Jake Paul defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson, and turned him into a meme, in Saturday night's boxing match. Following the victory, athletes were volunteering to be next to get in the ring and attempt to take down Paul.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane believes he could embarrass Paul if given the chance. While Kane is not a boxer by trade, many have caught his hands on the ice.

He initially tweeted that he would "wreck" Paul, saying, "Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller."

Kane even gave a date for the potential fight.

Kane also posted a video on social media saying, "I'll take the mop of your head and wipe the floor with ya," tagging Paul.

Now Logan Paul, Jake's brother who is no stranger to celebrity boxing matches himself, says he's ready to step into the ring with the Sharks' enforcer.

He started with what seemed like his attempt at a roast, saying, "Evander Kane? San Jose Sharks? Now what is that exactly? Some sort of fish? An aquatic animal? Who lives in San Jose?"

After reading the message from Kane he said, "Put him on the list. I'll do it. That's my question. The first thing I asked was 'Jake Paul vs. Evander Kane, is that a headline fight?' How many buys does that get?"

He then asks more about Kane, questioning if he's an active NHL player and wondering, "When is he gonna train boxing?"

Frustrated, Paul said he'll put a quarter of a million on the fight.

Whether we see this fight or not is very much yet to be said, but it would likely look a lot different than the Robinson bout.