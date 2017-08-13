LOOK: Matt Murray eats popcorn out of Stanley Cup in obviously staged living room
Hosting an apparent TV night with his girlfriend, Murray is missing one thing -- a plugged-in TV
Matt Murray didn't quite come away with the Conn Smythe Trophy for his efforts in the Pittsburgh Penguins' repeat Stanley Cup title in June, but it sure looks like he'll take home the prize for most staged Stanley Cup celebration.
Cup keeper Philip Pritchard, who has highlighted plenty of Murray's fellow 2016-17 Pens with the championship hardware this summer, finally showcased the Pittsburgh goalie via Twitter on Saturday, and everything looked just fine and dandy.
Murray, per Pritchard, brought the Cup right into his own home in Thunder Bay, Ontario, filled it with popcorn and buckled up for a TV night with his girlfriend.
The only problem? The TV, faced away from Pritchard's shot, isn't plugged in.
Twitter folk smelled something fishy rather quickly, as you might have guessed.
-
Red Wings condemn use of logo at rallies
The Red Wings say their logo has no place with the groups displaying it during violent ral...
-
WATCH: Jeff Carter learns to celebrate
The Los Angeles Kings vet gets schooled by a Canadian comedy duo on how to liven up the ga...
-
Jagr could play for his own Czech team
The 45-year-old NHL legend jokes about his own ownership skills as he awaits his 2017-18 f...
-
Top 5 arena names in the NHL
The new name on Washington's home is as fitting as they come
-
Crosby on Pens three-peat: 'Why not?'
Recent history says Crosby is perfectly justified in expecting another title run
-
Ovechkin could miss 9 games for Olympics
Ovi stands firm as the NHL also says players on two-way contracts cannot go to Pyeongchang
Add a Comment