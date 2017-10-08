LOOK: New Jersey Devils player chugs from pickle jar in penalty box

Pickle juice has long been cemented in sports history, what with its scientifically backed value as a source of hydration.

There are the tales of its use as a cramping remedy. There's its starring role in the infamous 2000 Pickle Juice Game in the NFL. And, of course, it's also no stranger to the NHL, where players have thirsted after all that hard work on the ice.

But how often do we see it drained straight from a pickle jar?

On Saturday, at least, that was the case. The New Jersey Devils outdid the Colorado Avalanche, 4-1, and one of their players, center Blake Coleman, was spotted downing the juice right from the penalty box during the victory.

