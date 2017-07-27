LOOK: New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes dons Tom Brady jersey to support Patriots

New York fans aren't too happy about it, either

Kevin Hayes has been playing for the New York Rangers, in a city home to an NFL team that triumphed over the New England Patriots twice in recent Super Bowls, since 2014-15.

But he's not even trying to hide his hometown roots -- his Dorchester, Massachusetts, childhood and Boston College education -- as NFL training camps get underway.

The 25-year-old center wasted no time sharing support for the Pats on Instagram on Thursday as New England kicked off its training camp kickoff, donning full hockey pads with a Tom Brady jersey and advertising himself as an available backup while using a hashtag most Patriots fans would applaud.

Rangers fans were predictably unnerved. Among the early Instagram comments:

  • "this is disgusting"
  • "Come on Hayes what is this crap"
  • "Go play for the bruins then smhh you play for the rangers"
  • "One more reason to hope he's traded. Not a fan of his."
