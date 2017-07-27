LOOK: New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes dons Tom Brady jersey to support Patriots

Kevin Hayes has been playing for the New York Rangers, in a city home to an NFL team that triumphed over the New England Patriots twice in recent Super Bowls, since 2014-15.

But he's not even trying to hide his hometown roots -- his Dorchester, Massachusetts, childhood and Boston College education -- as NFL training camps get underway.

The 25-year-old center wasted no time sharing support for the Pats on Instagram on Thursday as New England kicked off its training camp kickoff, donning full hockey pads with a Tom Brady jersey and advertising himself as an available backup while using a hashtag most Patriots fans would applaud.

Camp kicks off today. Good luck to @tombrady And the @patriots this year. Let me know if you need a backup QB. #firegoodell #hotroute A post shared by Kevin Hayes (@kphayes12) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Rangers fans were predictably unnerved. Among the early Instagram comments: