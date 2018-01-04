LOOK: NHL unveils futuristic 2018 All-Star Game uniforms

Each of the NHL's four divisions will get a unique All-Star Game jersey.

If you were holding your breath for the NHL to unveil this season's All-Star Game jerseys, you can go ahead and exhale now.

On Wednesday, the league and its official outfitter (Adidas) rolled out the four jerseys that will be worn by top players during All-Star weekend in the Tampa Bay area at the end of January. As was the case last year, each of the league's four divisions (Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific) will have a unique jersey during the 3-on-3 tournament on Sunday.

Those jerseys have a futuristic feel too them, as they work in neon colors with bold design patterns and a shiny silver stripe on the sleeve. The jerseys also feature adidas' signature triple-stripe down the sides of the torso.

Take a look:

Get a load of these beauty threads courtesy of @adidashockey for the #NHLAllStar Game!

Here's an explainer for the color schemes:

Inspired by the state of Florida, the uniforms create a timeless aesthetic that simultaneously pays homage to the history of the league, while celebrating the city of Tampa Bay, the host city for the 2018 Honda NHL® All-Star Game. Utilizing the primary colors from the host team as a base, the uniforms are centered around the native color palette of black, royal blue, white and grey, while a custom color treatment featuring the "energy" colors of UV yellow and solar red have been uniquely applied to evoke the warm, vibrant sunset tones and the energy of the Tampa Bay area.

Personally, I'm not a huge fan of the two Eastern Conference iterations (Atlantic & Metro) because of the color combinations, but the Western Conference versions are very reminiscent of the Team North America jerseys from the most recent World Cup of Hockey, thus making them excellent.

The uniforms will also feature a cool localized touch with the numbering, which feature a design "inspired by the suspension cables of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, a Tampa Bay landmark."

NHL

In addition to the uniforms, captains for each divisional team were announced on Wednesday. The Lightning's own Steven Stamkos will captain the Atlantic squad as his hometown plays host, the Capitals' Alex Ovechkin will lead the Metro, P.K. Subban (Nashville Predators) has the honors for the Central, and Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) will lead the Pacific.

The 2018 NHL All-Star Game will be held Jan. 28 at Amalie Arena.