LOOK: P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn's Summer of Love continues with cliff diving in Canada
Hopefully Vonn is OK after an ugly entry into the water
Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn have made the most of their summer together. Less than a month after gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated's "Fashionable 50" cover, the two posted videos on social media of themselves cliff jumping together while on vacation in Canada.
The results were ... not incredibly graceful. Vonn shared her experience on Twitter on Sunday.
That dog barking didn't like Vonn's form from the start. She didn't have a single moment in the air where it looked like her entry into the water wasn't going to hurt. Her fall ended with her hitting the water at nearly a right angle -- not something your body is going to thank you for later. She knew it though, saying she needs to "work on my form" with a shrug. So she'll live to ski again.
Subban, meanwhile, shared the video on Instagram, adding some tags and emojis. Perhaps he wanted others to see it because he had a bit more pride on his landing.
The Predators may not love their star defenseman going cliff diving, but When In Canada, apparently. It looks like he's not uncomfortable making the leap anyways. As for Vonn, all she likely needs is a bit -- or a lot -- more practice. She goes down a slope for a living. It stands to reason she can make the jump off a cliff.
