LOOK: Penguins' Carl Hagelin has a Swedish crawfish party with the Stanley Cup
The Swedish winger brings the Cup home for the coolest tradition you've never heard of
How have the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated with the Stanley Cup this summer?
Chris Kunitz, now with the Tampa Bay Lightning, happily shared breakfast out of the trophy with his children. Justin Schultz tried to use the Cup as his own at a Starbucks in Canada.
And now, fresh out of his home in Sweden, winger Carl Hagelin has outdone everyone with a crawfish party.
Complete with traditional outfits, including a pointed hat that Hagelin rocks on Instagram as if it were his own birthday party, the Pens forward and a table full of guests honor "Lord Stanley's first crawfish party" with the Cup surrounded by freshwater critters.
