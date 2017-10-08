LOOK: Penguins' Ian Cole shares gruesome photo after taking puck to face

Cole will no longer be in the running for 'Best Smile' in the Penguins' locker room. USATSI

Mamas don't let your babies grow up to be hockey players, let 'em be doctors and lawyers and such. Mamas don't let your babies grow up to be hockey players, 'cause they'll never smile in full toothy style.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ian Cole had a rough night at the office on Saturday. His team might have won big with a 4-0 victory over the Predators in a Stanley Cup Final rematch, but it cost Cole more than blood, sweat and tears. It cost him his two front teeth.

In the opening period, Cole dropped to a knee to block a shot and ended up taking a Roman Josi one-timer straight to the grill, leaving him face down on the ice with blood leaking from his mouth. Cole was helped off the ice for repairs and he didn't return to the game.

That's obviously never a wonderful sign, especially if you're hoping to be in contention for "Best Smile" in the locker room. After the game, Cole left little to the imagination when he shared a pretty horrific photo of ground zero inside his mouth.

It's very graphic so if you're not into that sort of thing, here's your chance to turn back and save your appetite.

Seriously, this is your last warning.

...

...

...

...

...

Okay, for those of you still with us, here is your reward.

Thank you all for the concern, down a few good teeth and some jaw but doing well. Looking forward to getting back ASAP pic.twitter.com/NNAARACaDs — Ian Cole (@ICole28) October 8, 2017

Don't yell at me, I tried to warn you. Anyway, Cole will be out indefinitely, because obviously.